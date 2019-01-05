Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 18:30:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shayok's Game-High 24 Points More Than Enough as ISU Dismantles Jayhawks

Bill Seals • CycloneReport.com
@williamseals
Editor

A short outburst at the end of the first half in which Iowa State went into the locker room on a 6-0 run carried over into the final 20 minutes as head coach Steve Prohm’s club smothered fifth-rank...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}