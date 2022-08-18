Seven items of note from Joel Gordon's media availability
Iowa State quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon met with the media following practice on Tuesday afternoon. The big news of the offseason was a change in the starting quarterback, as Hunter Dekkers as re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news