CycloneReport - Second defensive tackle excited to join Iowa State's 2021 class

The addition of a second three-star defensive tackle on Thursday morning has solidified the position for Iowa State’s 2021 class, as a Lone Star State rising senior plans to join Kansas City (Mo.) big man Howard Brown.

Ricmond Foster star Tyler Onyedim gave the news to the Cyclone coaching staff virtually this morning, before announcing it on social media.

“They were really excited to hear from me,” said Onyedim. “It was a powerful moment. I committed on a Zoom meeting, so I talked to Coach (Matt) Campbell, Coach (Eli) Rasheed, Coach Nate (Scheelhaase) and Coach (Derek) Hoodjer.

“Iowa State has been showing me so much love. I had a couple other Zoom meetings and they told me some interesting stuff that I really wanted to hear. Coach Rasheed is a really good guy. Coach Campbell and all of his coaching staff are really good people. I just can’t wait to be a part of it and am ready to make my move.”

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Onyedim also had a Power-5 offer from Boston College, to go along with others in the G5 ranks such as Hawaii, New Mexico, North Texas and UNLV.