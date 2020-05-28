CycloneReport - Second defensive tackle excited to join Iowa State's 2021 class

Second defensive tackle excited to join Iowa State's 2021 class
The addition of a second three-star defensive tackle on Thursday morning has solidified the position for Iowa State’s 2021 class, as a Lone Star State rising senior plans to join Kansas City (Mo.) big man Howard Brown.
Ricmond Foster star Tyler Onyedim gave the news to the Cyclone coaching staff virtually this morning, before announcing it on social media.
“They were really excited to hear from me,” said Onyedim. “It was a powerful moment. I committed on a Zoom meeting, so I talked to Coach (Matt) Campbell, Coach (Eli) Rasheed, Coach Nate (Scheelhaase) and Coach (Derek) Hoodjer.
“Iowa State has been showing me so much love. I had a couple other Zoom meetings and they told me some interesting stuff that I really wanted to hear. Coach Rasheed is a really good guy. Coach Campbell and all of his coaching staff are really good people. I just can’t wait to be a part of it and am ready to make my move.”
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Onyedim also had a Power-5 offer from Boston College, to go along with others in the G5 ranks such as Hawaii, New Mexico, North Texas and UNLV.
Earlier this month, Onyedim indicated his interest in an ISU visit later this summer, but the NCAA’s extension of the dead period through the end of July essentially nixed that idea. Still, the big man said he was able to get a good idea of what life is like as a student-athlete in Ames.
“One of the Zoom meetings was about the academics and my family was really excited about what they had to say,” he said. “The other one made my dad comfortable. They said they’d take care of me and things like that.”
With Josh Bailey exhausting his eligibility after the 2020 season, along with Tucker Robertson and Latrell Bankston moving on the following year, ISU will be plugging in two freshmen to the pipeline in Onyedim and Brown.
“They wanted one more defensive tackle and I felt like I could really be the one,” Onyedim said. “Coach Rasheed is a really good guy and is faithful. That’s what I really love about him. He’s really insightful. I know he really wanted me, is going to take care of me and will make me a better man.”
Onyedim, a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating, is the 14th-known commitment for the Cyclones. His addition gave the 2021 class a bump up to 28th nationally.
