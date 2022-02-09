School-Record Six Cyclones Invited To NFL Combine

Ames, Iowa - A school-record six Cyclones received invitations to the 2022 NFL Combine, held March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Players representing Iowa State at the Combine are Chase Allen (TE), Breece Hall (RB), Charlie Kolar (TE), Brock Purdy (QB), Mike Rose (LB) and Eyioma Uwazurike (DE).

A total of 324 players received invites to this year’s NFL Combine, held annually by the National Football League for prospective draft picks to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts.

This group of Cyclones were responsible for the most fruitful period in program history, as Iowa State qualified for five-straight bowl games and appeared in the national rankings in each of the last five seasons.

Hall, a two-time consensus All-American and two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, is considered one of the top running backs in this class. Kolar is a three-time All-American and Rose was an All-American and the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

Purdy is the most prolific passer in Cyclone history, owning/sharing 32 school records, and Uwazurike was fourth in the Big 12 in sacks in 2021 (9.0).

Allen was a four-time All-Big 12 performer who is one of the best tight ends in school history.

The NFL Network will broadcast each day of the Combine.