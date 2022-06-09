Sama showcases ability to play CB, collects first P5 offer
A central Iowa athlete in the 2023 class has proven himself as an elite long jumper in track and field and shown what he can do on the offensive side of a football field, but the spot he might find himself excelling in at the college level is playing defensive back.
Southeast Polk rising senior Abu Sama demonstrated his abilities at cornerback on Tuesday night during an Iowa State prospect camp, earning his first Power-5 offer afterwards.
“I went to Coach Campbell’s office, and he explained that they really want me up there,” the Southeast Polk athlete and younger brother of former Cyclone track athlete Amara Sama said. “The DB coach really liked how I can take in intel and put it on the field. He really wants me to go there, so he can coach me up to be even better.
“He was explaining how, since my brother went there, and I’ve had other brothers who have gone to Iowa State, that means I’m already like family to Iowa State.”
Although he shined at a high-profile position like running back for a state championship time, Sama said the Cyclones’ staff liked his eagerness to try his hand on defense.
“They’ve seen I’m really passionate about what I’m doing,” he said. “There were only three of us out there (during drills), so me wanting to get out there every rep without taking breaks, they really see I have a passion for football and going out there competing. They think that helped me break apart from other players there.”
ISU’s was the second camp in less than a week for Sama, who played cornerback at the Lindenwood Mega Camp in St. Louis, Missouri.
“If I made a little mistake, the (position coach Matthew Caponi) here really helped me, coached me up and got me right,” Sama said. “Then, throughout the drills, they took me aside, really worked with me, and helped me on my technique. Through the one-on-ones, they also coached me up, helped me when I messed up, and congratulated me when I did good on the field. My experience here was great.”
While he approached the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a junior, going for 931 and 12 touchdowns, the Southeast Polk prospect played a smaller role on defense where he finished with 20 tackles and one fumble recovery.
With former safety teammate Xavier Nwankpa at Iowa, Sama will likely play a bigger role in the secondary this season.
His work with Caponi on Tuesday night helped him work on some of the finer details of his craft.
“I’d say (I need to work on my) pressing as a DB,” Sama said. “I’m so anxious to put my hands on them, and ready to clamp them. I was thinking with my hands before my feet. While my hands are trying to jam them, my feet are standing still, and I’m not moving with them. The DB coach helped me out with that, to play a little back, to help with my feet.”
Sama laid the groundwork for a potential full-time move to the secondary in 2021, making for a smooth transition at the camps he attended in Ames and St. Louis.
“It hasn’t been too much of an adjustment,” he said. “I put in a lot of work (last) summer. A former Iowa State DB came in and coached me up throughout the summer and got my footwork right. I put that on the field during my junior high school season, then transitioned to running back and did my thing over there too.”
In addition to Iowa State’s offer to play cornerback, the 2023 prospect has claimed others from Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Missouri State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois that would allow him to play offense.
The two-way athlete said he has no preference on where he ends up.
“I’m a DB and running back,” Sama said. “I can play both. If a coach wanted me to come out and play DB, I’ll definitely play DB. If a coach wanted me to come up and play running back, I’ll play running back. I’ll do my thing.”