Sama showcases ability to play CB, collects first P5 offer

A central Iowa athlete in the 2023 class has proven himself as an elite long jumper in track and field and shown what he can do on the offensive side of a football field, but the spot he might find himself excelling in at the college level is playing defensive back.

Southeast Polk rising senior Abu Sama demonstrated his abilities at cornerback on Tuesday night during an Iowa State prospect camp, earning his first Power-5 offer afterwards.

“I went to Coach Campbell’s office, and he explained that they really want me up there,” the Southeast Polk athlete and younger brother of former Cyclone track athlete Amara Sama said. “The DB coach really liked how I can take in intel and put it on the field. He really wants me to go there, so he can coach me up to be even better.

“He was explaining how, since my brother went there, and I’ve had other brothers who have gone to Iowa State, that means I’m already like family to Iowa State.”

Although he shined at a high-profile position like running back for a state championship time, Sama said the Cyclones’ staff liked his eagerness to try his hand on defense.

“They’ve seen I’m really passionate about what I’m doing,” he said. “There were only three of us out there (during drills), so me wanting to get out there every rep without taking breaks, they really see I have a passion for football and going out there competing. They think that helped me break apart from other players there.”

ISU’s was the second camp in less than a week for Sama, who played cornerback at the Lindenwood Mega Camp in St. Louis, Missouri.

“If I made a little mistake, the (position coach Matthew Caponi) here really helped me, coached me up and got me right,” Sama said. “Then, throughout the drills, they took me aside, really worked with me, and helped me on my technique. Through the one-on-ones, they also coached me up, helped me when I messed up, and congratulated me when I did good on the field. My experience here was great.”

While he approached the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a junior, going for 931 and 12 touchdowns, the Southeast Polk prospect played a smaller role on defense where he finished with 20 tackles and one fumble recovery.