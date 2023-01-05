AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has named Ryan Clanton, who served as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at UNI the past five seasons, the offensive line coach for the Cyclones.

Clanton saw a pair of his offensive linemen picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft during his tenure at UNI. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning was a 2022 first round pick by the New Orleans Saints, while right offensive tackle Spencer Brown was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 draft.

“We are excited to add Ryan to our coaching staff,” Campbell said. “He had great success as a player, competing at a high level, and is someone that has had a significant impact on the players he has coached. He’s helped send multiple players to the NFL and I believe he’ll have a tremendous impact on our program as well.”

At UNI, Clanton was elevated to offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season. In his first season running the offense, UNI averaged 33 points per game and 444.9 yards per game, increasing both totals from the previous season.

The 2022 Panthers ranked among the nation’s leaders in total offense (16th), third-down conversion percentage (fourth – 52 percent), passing yards per completion (eighth – 14.8) and tackles for a loss allowed (sixth – 4.1).

In total, Clanton saw his offensive linemen earn eight All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors in his five seasons with the program. Penning was a First-Team All-American in 2021 and Jackson Scott-Brown earned first-team honors from the Walter Camp Foundation in 2019. Jared Penning earned Freshman All-America accolades and was Freshman Player of the Year from Phil Steele in 2021.

The Panthers reached the FCS Playoffs three times in five seasons, including advancing to the quarterfinals in 2019.

Prior to his time at UNI, Clanton spent four seasons at Ventura College (Calif.) where 19 of his 20 starting offensive linemen earned all-conference accolades. Six of his players earned all-state and four earned All-America accolades. He also served offensive coordinator and running game coordinator during his time, with VC finishing among the leaders in red-zone scoring offense, passing touchdowns, third-down conversion percentage, yards per game and first downs per game.

Clanton, a Bakersfield, California, native, attended City College of San Francisco and played for the Rams in 2008 and 2009, earning Junior College All-America honors on the offensive line. He later played at the University of Oregon where he was a left tackle, left guard and right guard under head coach Chip Kelly.

He spent three seasons in Eugene, redshirting in 2010 as the Ducks reached the 2011 BCS National Championship game. Oregon won the 2012 Rose Bowl and the 2013 Fiesta Bowl. Clanton was a captain on the 2012 team that finished 12-1 overall. Overall, the Ducks posted a 36-4 record during his playing career.

Clanton was invited to NFL training camps with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

A product of Bakersfield Christian High School, Clanton earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon in applied economics, business and society in 2013.