Rivals250 DE Mario Eugenio back from Iowa State, Michigan visits
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The bar has been set.It's somewhat true as Mario Eugenio just took his first official visit to Iowa State. He spent time getting to learn about Matt Campbell's program, the culture ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news