Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Programs with top commit performances

ATLANTA – The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and Rivals Underclassmen Challenge featured nearly 225 of the top high school football prospects in the country last week. A number of those prospects had already declared their college prior to arriving, and a couple made their declarations at the event. Here are the schools whose commits fared the best in Atlanta.

*****

1. OHIO STATE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV2b3IgRXRpZW5uZSBpcyBhIHRvdWdoIHBsYXllciB0byBjb3Zl ciwgYnV0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9C dWNrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0J1 Y2tleWVzPC9hPiBjb21taXQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9pbWNqaGlja3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGltY2poaWNrczwv YT4gZGlkIGEgZ3JlYXQgam9iIG9mIGtlZXBpbmcgdXAgd2l0aCBoaW0gb24g dGhpcyByb3V0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21nRTUzdDd5ZlYi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tZ0U1M3Q3eWZWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpv c2VwaCBIYXN0aW5ncyAoQEpvc2VwaEFIYXN0aW5ncykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3NlcGhBSGFzdGluZ3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDU1 NTg3MjM2NDEzMzE3MjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Although none of Ohio State’s three committed prospects in attendance for the Five-Star Challenge walked away with awards, all were in contention and among the top performers at their position. Five-star commits CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers were part of a deep linebacker group that saw some of the best performances at the entire camp. Hicks showed his range in defending the run and pass, while Powers recaptured the form that saw him win position MVP honors at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp. On the offensive line, four-star Ohio State commit Tegra Tshabola proved again to be tough competition for opposing defensive linemen. His strong set and long reach make getting past him and to the quarterback a difficult task. While he can be very effective at right tackle, his best position at the higher levels may end up being offensive guard.

*****

2. FLORIDA

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XUiBJc2FpYWggQm9uZCAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9pc2FpYWhib25kXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaXNhaWFo Ym9uZF88L2E+KSB3aW5zIHRoZSBGYXN0IE1hbiBDaGFsbGVuZ2UgYXQgdGhl IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaXZlU3Rh ckNoYWxsZW5nZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0ZpdmVTdGFyQ2hhbGxlbmdlPC9hPi4gQ29tbWl0dGVkIHRvIEZsb3JpZGEg YnV0IHdpbGwgdGFrZSBhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+IG9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0IHRoaXMgbW9udGguIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NSFp0UDNyc2MzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTUhadFAzcnNjMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYXNvbiBTdWNob21lbCAo QE9CX0phc29uUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PQl9K YXNvblMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDU1Mjk5NDQ2ODQzMzEwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Florida athlete commit Isaiah Bond secured the first hardware of the Five-Star Challenge when he bested 16 other runners to place first in the Fastest Man Challenge and earned the championship belt. Considering the talent at the event, it was another testament to how legit Bond’s speed is. Listed as an athlete, Bond worked at receiver during the Five-Star Challenge and made several impressive catches, showing he is more than just a burner. Florida had two other commits at the Five-Star Challenge. Four-star cornerback Julian Humphrey struggled in some of the earlier position and agility drills, but when the one-on-one session started he was among the best in coverage, securing an interception and several deflections. Defensive end commit Francois Nolton, meanwhile, looked improved after having some struggles at other camps earlier this month.

*****

3. GEORGIA

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUml2 YWxzMjUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2 YWxzMjUwPC9hPiBHZW9yZ2lhIGNvbW1pdCBNYXJxdWlzIEdyb3Zlcy1LaWxs ZWJyZXcgdGFrZXMgaG9tZSBEQiBob25vcnMgYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzQ2FtcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzQ2FtcDwvYT4gRml2ZS1TdGFyIENoYWxsZW5nZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Fmcm9tdGhldmlsbGU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHFmcm9tdGhldmlsbGU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VR0FTcG9ydHNjb20/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFVHQVNwb3J0c2NvbTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbHNvbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBXaWxzb25Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0V2b1NoaWVsZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXZv U2hpZWxkPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWGVu aXRoRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFhlbml0aEZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdmxoY0NwZjBRbyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZsaGNDcGYwUW88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxz IChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTU4ODgyOTkzMTcwNDMyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

It is not surprising to see the home-state program making the list of teams with top commit performances, however the Bulldogs only had one commitment competing at the Five-Star Challenge. Marquis Groves-Killebrew put on for the home-state team, winning Defensive Back MVP honors after locking up the top receivers at Thursday’s event. Defensive back was one of the deepest positions at the camp, and Groves-Killebrew proved he could run with the fastest receivers while making several impressive plays on the football. We are also giving Georgia credit here for the performance of class of 2023 commit Pearce Spurlin at the Underclassmen Challenge on Friday. Measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Spurlin is explosive enough to work on the outside, but the mismatch opportunities he creates at tight end are likely too appealing for him to play elsewhere in college. He was an extremely tough cover for linebackers at Friday’s event, and was in the mix for the Receiver MVP award all the way down to the end.

*****

4. CLEMSON

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SaXZhbHMyNTAgREIgU2hlcnJvZCBDb3ZpbCBpcyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQWxsSU4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBbGxJTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yb2RaaWxsYTAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkByb2RaaWxsYTAzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1JpdmFsc0ZyaWVkbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZh bHNGcmllZG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FSdGx0N1NR aUwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BUnRsdDdTUWlMPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFNhbSBTcGllZ2VsbWFuIChAc2Ftc3BpZWdzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNwaWVncy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTU2MDE4NDAyMjM4 ODc0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Clemson commitment contingent in Atlanta added another member when four-star safety Sherrod Covil announced his pledge to the Tigers at the end of Thursday’s Five-Star Challenge. It was the culmination of a successful day for Covil, who again proved to be one of the most competitive defensive backs in the 2022 class. While he can definitely man the safety position, Covil also shows strong promise as a nickel cornerback. Covil’s future teammate, offensive tackle Collin Sadler, took home the belt for the Strongest Man after punching out 21 reps of 225 pounds in the Bench Press Challenge. Quarterback commit Cade Klubnik injured his shoulder near the end of his junior season, and still looks to be working his way back. No one threw a prettier ball than Klubnik when he had time to set up and get everything in order, but he struggled with consistency and ball placement when throwing to receivers.

*****

5. PENN STATE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gdG9kYXnigJlzIFdpZGUgUmVjZWl2 ZXIgTVZQIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jp dmFsc0NhbXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0NhbXA8L2E+ IEZpdmUtU3RhciBDaGFsbGVuZ2UsIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgY29tbWl0IEthZGVu IFNhdW5kZXJzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1NhdW5k ZXJzMDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEtTYXVuZGVyczAzPC9hPjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQldJb25SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJXSW9uUml2YWxzPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2lsc29uRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFdpbHNvbkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXZvU2hpZWxkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBFdm9TaGllbGQ8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9YZW5pdGhGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AWGVuaXRo Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95WjlVQlV2NEVK Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veVo5VUJVdjRFSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS aXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA1NTkxNTMwODg3Mzg5MTg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Although Penn State had just one commit performing in Atlanta, the Nittany Lions could not ask for more than to bring home an MVP award. Four-star commit Kaden Saunders earned Receiver MVP honors after posting one of the top performances at the camp, regardless of position. The speedy slot receiver will remind Penn State fans of former standout KJ Hamler, and this most recent effort highlights a string of strong performances for Saunders this spring.

*****

6. IOWA STATE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UYWtpbmcgaG9tZSBNVlAgaG9ub3JzIGF0IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NhbXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0NhbXA8L2E+IEZpdmUtU3RhciBDaGFsbGVuZ2Ugd2Fz IElvd2EgU3RhdGUgUUIgY29tbWl0IFJvY2NvIEJlY2h0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9jY29CZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUm9jY29CZWNodDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn46l8J+RhyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNFhNMHl4NXdXZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzRY TTB5eDV3V2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQwNTU5 ODMzNzcyNjkyNjg0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Like Penn State, Iowa State had just one commit in Atlanta, and he came away with position MVP honors as well. Rocco Becht was the class of the quarterback group on this day. He has a quick, efficient release, spins a beautiful football and gets it out in time for his receivers to do something with it after the catch. Currently rated three-stars, Becht is one of the biggest stock-risers coming out of the Rivals Challenge week and looks to be a perfect fit with Matt Campbell in Ames.

*****

7. LSU