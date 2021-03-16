CycloneReport - REPORT: UNLV's Otzelberger the choice to replace Prohm

Iowa State's search to replace former head coach Steve Prohm could be one of the shortest in school history, as a Tuesday night report from the Las Vegas Review Journal has athletic director Jamie Pollard landing on former long-time assistant coach T.J. Otzelberger.

After announcing Prohm and I-State has agreed to part ways on Monday night, Pollard released a video Tuesday morning indicating that he hoped to arrive at a candidate sooner rather than later.

A former assistant under Iowa State's three most recent head coaches - Prohm, Fred Hoiberg and Greg McDermott - across eight seasons, Otzelberger spent the past two years as the leader of the Runnin' Rebels program where he posted a 28-29 overall record and 20-16 mark in Mountain West Conference play.

After spending one season as an assistant under Prohm, Otzelberger was hired as the head coach of South Dakota State prior to the 2016-17 campaign. He experienced great success with SDSU in his tenure there, compiling a 52-16 mark over his final two seasons, including one NCAA Tournament berth.

Known as one of the top recruiters for the coaches he served in Ames, Otzelberger helped the Cyclones land several top contributors including Georges Niang, Matt Thomas, Naz Mitrou-Long, Melvin Ejim, Craig Brackins, Chris Babb, Diante Garrett and Chris Babb, among several others.

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native who later played at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Otzelberger will be tasked with close to an entire roster rebuild upon his return to ISU. One of the top recruits he'll seek to retain is Wisconsin high school point guard signee Tyrese Hunter.