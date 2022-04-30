RELEASE: Uwazurike drafted by Denver in fourth round

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma “Enyi” Uwazurike has been selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 116 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Uwazurike was one of the top defensive linemen in the Big 12 Conference in 2021, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors from the league’s coaches. The Detroit, Michigan, native started all 13 games while playing on the interior and on the edge.

He finished the 2021 season with 42 tackles and was second on the team with 12.0 tackles for a loss and 9.0 sacks, ranking fourth in the Big 12 and 30th nationally in sacks. Uwazurike had at least 0.5 TFL in 10 of 13 games last season.

He matched a career high with six tackles against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“Enyi has grown so much in his time at Iowa State and we are so proud of him and thrilled for him and his family to have this moment,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “He was incredibly flexible on the football field and had great success regardless of where we lined him up. His willingness to learn and adapt have really allowed him to impact Iowa State in a tremendous way.”

Uwazurike, who spent six seasons at Iowa State including a redshirt season in 2016, made 46 starts and played in 60 games in his career, the second-most games played in school history. He finished with 144 tackles, 34.5 TFL, 15.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 15 quarterback hurries and two blocked field goals.

He ranks third in school history for career tackles for a loss and sixth in sacks.

In addition to being named First Team All-Big 12 in 2021, he was an honorable mention selection in 2019 and 2020.

Uwazurike, the first Cyclone defensive lineman drafted since Ahtyba Rubin in 2008, is the second Cyclone picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining Breece Hall (New York Jets, 2nd Round, Pick 36).

Cyclone Draft Notes

- Uwazurike is the third-highest drafted defensive lineman in school history (Mike Stensrud, 1979, 2nd round, Pick 31, Houston Oilers; Reggie Hayward, 2001, 3rd round, Pick 87, Denver Broncos).

- Uwazurike is the fifth Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.

- Uwazurike is the fifth Cyclone drafted by the Denver Broncos.