RELEASE: Quarterback Purdy drafted by San Francisco

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been drafted by the San Francisco 49ers with the 262nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy, the first Iowa State quarterback drafted since Seneca Wallace in 2003, is the fourth Cyclone picked in the 2022 NFL Draft. The four picks for the Cyclones are their most in the modern seven-round NFL Draft.

“Brock is one of the greatest players ever to wear the Cardinal and Gold, but his excellence went beyond what he accomplished on the field,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Brock is a leader and his impact on building the culture we have here is immeasurable. He’s made the Iowa State football program, the University and our community a better place by his daily actions. I am so excited for Brock and his family.”

Purdy exhibited his winning ways early in his Cyclone tenure as he came off the bench to lead the Cyclones to a 48-42 win at Oklahoma State as a freshman. He never relinquished his starting role and finished his career as Iowa State’s winningest quarterback with a 30-17 record. His record included a 24-11 mark against Big 12 teams, becoming the only quarterback in ISU history to own a win against every league team.

Purdy’s name is all over the Cyclone record books. The Gilbert, Arizona, native owns 32 school records, including nine single-game records, 10 season records and 13 career records.

He passed for 12,170 yards and racked up 13,347 yards of total offense while passing for 81 touchdowns and rushing for another 19 scores.

Purdy was the first Cyclone, sixth Big 12 player and the 16th player in FBS since 1996 to reach the 10,000-passing yard, 1,000-rushing yard plateau in a career.

Purdy was a three-time All-Big 12 selection by the league’s coaches, including a first-team pick in 2020 when he led the Cyclones to a first-place finish in the regular season standings. He earned PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP honors after completing 20-of-29 passes and tallying a pair of touchdowns in the win over Oregon.

In 2021, Purdy completed 71.7 percent of his passes, breaking his own school record and ranking fifth nationally. Threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Cyclones to a victory over No. 8 Oklahoma State, his seventh career fourth-quarter comeback.

Off the field, Purdy was a three-time First Team Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was a two-time CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American.

2022 Iowa State NFL Draft Picks

Breece Hall – New York Jets - 2nd Round – Pick 36

Enyi Uwazurike – Denver Broncos – 4th Round – Pick 116

Charlie Kolar – Baltimore Ravens – 4th Round – Pick 128

Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers – 7th Round – Pick 262

Cyclone Draft Notes

- Purdy is the third Cyclone to be drafted by the 49ers (Therman Couch, Carter Bykowski).

- Purdy is the seventh Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.

- Iowa State’s four draft picks this season are its most in the seven-round modern era of the NFL Draft and the most in any draft since having four in 1977.