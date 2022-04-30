RELEASE: Kolar goes in fourth round to Baltimore

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, the most decorated player at his position in school history, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kolar’s standout Cyclone career included being a three-time First Team All-Big 12 selection, a three-time All-American and two-time Mackey Award Finalist on the field. Off the field, Kolar was CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Player of the Year and recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2021.

The Norman, Oklahoma, native owns virtually all tight end records and ranks in ISU’s career top 10 in the following categories: receptions (168, 4th), receiving yards (2,181, 4th) and touchdowns (23, 3rd).

“Charlie is one of the best competitors I have ever been around,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “He takes great pride in everything that he does and that has set him up to be successful both on the field and off. Charlie has been an incredible representative of Iowa State the last five years and we are thrilled for him and the Kolar family.”

In 2021, Kolar started 11 of 12 games and led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756) and touchdown receptions (6), breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards.

He ranked fifth nationally in catches per game (5.2) and fourth in the nation in receiving yards per game (63.0) among tight ends.

When the Cyclones needed someone to make a play through the air, it was often Kolar that they turned to. He had 18 third-down conversions and three more on fourth down.

Kolar’s best game came at Oklahoma, breaking ISU single-game records for tight ends in catches (12) and receiving yards (152), including eight receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter alone. His 12 receptions tied for the fifth-most by a Cyclone in school history.

Kolar, the first Cyclone tight end drafted since Mike Banks in 2002, is the third Cyclone picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining Breece Hall (New York Jets, 2nd Round, Pick 36) and Enyi Uwazurike (Denver Broncos, 4th Round, Pick 116).

2022 Iowa State NFL Draft Picks

Breece Hall – New York Jets - 2nd Round – Pick 36

Enyi Uwazurike – Denver Broncos – 4th Round – Pick 116

Charlie Kolar – Baltimore Ravens – 4th Round – Pick 128

Cyclone Draft Notes

- Kolar is the seventh Cyclone tight end to be drafted and the first since Mike Banks in 2002.

- Kolar is the sixth Cyclone drafted under Matt Campbell.

- Kolar is the second Cyclone drafted by the Ravens, joining Kelechi Osemele in 2012.

- Iowa State’s three draft picks are its most since having three in 2001.