RELEASE: Cyclones Add Transfer Jaren Holmes

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of St. Bonaventure transfer Jaren Holmes. Holmes is a 6-4 guard out of Romulus, Mich. who played for the Bonnies the last three seasons after playing at Ranger Community College. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Holmes started all 33 games for the Bonnies during the 2021-22 season. He was second on the team with 13.5 points as he helped lead the Bonnies to the NIT Semifinals. Holmes was second on the team with 3.6 assists per game, while ranking fifth with 5.0 rebounds per game.

“Jaren is an amazing leader, whose dynamic personality will make him a favorite among Cyclone fans,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a physical guard who can make plays for himself and for his teammates. Jaren is a proven winner that will impact our program in a positive manner from day one.”

Holmes scored in double figures 24 times, including four games of 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 24 points in a win over Coppin State on Dec. 1. Holmes had three double-doubles on the year, including a 19-point, 13-rebound effort in a win over Marquette on Nov. 21. He had 15 games with at least four assists, while dishing out nine in a victory over Loyola-Maryland on Dec. 8. Holmes averaged 38 minutes per game, the fifth-best average in the nation. Holmes ranked 10th in the Atlantic 10 in assists per game and 14th in total points scored.

In 78 career games with St. Bonaventure, Holmes made 77 starts. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 steals in his career. Over the last three years, Holmes is one of 23 players in the country to average those numbers. Holmes is a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team selection, while also being a three-time Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team pick.

As a junior Holmes was named to the Atlantic 10 Second Team All-Conference. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a junior. Holmes scored in double figures in 14 of his 21 games, including a career-high 38 points in a victory over St. Joseph’s. During his sophomore season, he scored in double figures in 16 of 24 games, including a season-high 21 points in a win over George Washington.

During his freshman season, Holmes led Ranger CC to the NJCAA Division I National Championship game, as he averaged 12 points, five rebounds and two assists for a team that went 31-4. In 35 games, he scored in double figures 23 times with four 20-plus point games. In high school, he led Romulus to the Michigan Class A State Semifinals, while averaging 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.