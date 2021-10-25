Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback in from another busy visit weekend

The Recruiting Rumor Mill is back with a lot of news and rumors from another busy weekend of visits.

Ole Miss and UCF are the two early offers for the 2023 linebacker from Dacula, Ga., and this past weekend Bethea was in Oxford. The Rebels made a huge impression, he loved seeing SEC football up close and the atmosphere really stood out. Ole Miss is under serious consideration but Bethea is also taking his time this early and with new interest from Mississippi State and Kentucky.

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Platte City (Mo.) Platte County was blown away by his visit to Iowa State over the weekend and said, “No matter what happens, the one thing I know about Iowa State is that they know what they are doing.” The coaches told him to watch Will McDonald IV as they could be similar players. The word is the Cyclones definitely made a big move after Bradley experienced the environment in Ames. “Oh my God, their fans are crazy,” he said.

The high three-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas who committed to Pitt in June was on campus this past weekend for the Panthers’ win over Clemson and loved it. The atmosphere stood out and the coaching style as well. One hesitation for Brown is the cold weather but he didn’t seem to mind somewhat cooler temps during his visit. Florida State recently offered and is not only making a run at him but Brown will visit with the Seminoles when they host Miami next month. West Virginia, Miami, Cincinnati, Colorado and Auburn aren’t giving up, either.

The 2023 four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon loved the atmosphere at Ole Miss this weekend and especially the “Southern hospitality” from everyone on campus. The high-paced offense could not have hurt, either, as the Rebels are definitely a team that will stay high in Elzy’s recruitment. Notre Dame and Missouri are two other standouts.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and position coach Doug Marrone pitched that the Crimson Tide will be in need of offensive tackles heading into next season. The massive four-star offensive tackle who’s committed to Kentucky was definitely impressed with his trip to Tuscaloosa and called it “different.” The word now is that Alabama made a huge impression on him and closed the gap in his recruitment but more visits are coming up before anything is finalized. A trip to Michigan State could be next. Goodwin still has tons of love for Kentucky but Alabama made a move this weekend.

The Dickinson, Texas, four-star tight end has become something of a brand ambassador for Texas A&M after his pledge to the Aggies in January as he’s helping craft the recruiting class. Over the weekend, Green spent most of his time in Harold Perkins’ ear trying to convince him to join the class. Texas A&M is definitely one of Perkins’ top teams and Green is doing everything possible to get him on board.

It’s still early for the 2024 athlete from Navarre, Fla., but another trip to Florida State over the weekend for him and the Seminoles are definitely one of the favorites in Hamilton’s recruitment. Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU have also offered but Hamilton has always had an affinity for FSU and he loved the energy inside the stadium even though the ‘Noles were just playing UMass. “Love watching the ‘Noles come out with a big win,” he said.

A third trip to Alabama since the beginning of summer “felt like home” to the 2024 four-star defensive end from Leeds, Ala., who loves the way position coach Freddie Roach handles his unit and Henderson really respects the way Will Anderson plays the position. The Crimson Tide have not discussed an offer yet but Henderson has also not made his highlight tape yet which could be one of Alabama’s hold-ups. Of the schools that have offered, Georgia, Michigan, Georgia Tech and Michigan State stand out most but an Alabama offer would be huge.

The 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Orange Park, Fla., is a major target for Florida State and Kearney was very impressed especially by the “brotherhood” he saw at FSU over the weekend. The Seminoles are one of the early frontrunners for Kearney but Arkansas, Georgia Tech and UCF are also in that upper echelon as well.

Notre Dame sits high in Limar’s early recruitment not only because of an excellent visit to South Bend over the weekend and because running backs have so much success there but the Lake Stevens, Wash., 2023 four-star loves the vision and plan Notre Dame’s coaches laid out for his success. The Irish have definitely made a move higher but Michigan, Oregon, Washington and a few others remain seriously in the running.

There is a lot of chatter that Texas A&M is starting to take the lead in Nolen’s recruitment although the other contenders are certainly still very much in the picture. But the five-star defensive tackle from Powell, Tenn., had another fantastic visit to College Station over the weekend and the family loved the energy inside the stadium even in a blowout over South Carolina. Tennessee and Georgia are in Nolen’s current top two. The five-star will visit Alabama this weekend and Florida cannot be counted out yet, either.

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Phenix City (Ala.) Central was supposed to visit Alabama this weekend but couldn’t make it as the Crimson Tide along with Georgia, Auburn, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee stand out most in his recruitment. A trip to Georgia was supposed to be next for Parker but before that happens, the four-star plans to be at Auburn for the Ole Miss game this weekend.

Texas A&M is definitely one of the frontrunners with Texas, LSU and Oregon for the high four-star linebacker from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park and he loved the energy throughout the stadium all game in the Aggies’ win over South Carolina. The A&M coaches also had a simple message over the weekend: “What are you waiting for?” The Aggies could definitely be the winner in the Perkins sweepstakes but this weekend he’s checking out Oregon.

The 2025 all-purpose back from Pike Road, Ala., has years to figure out his recruitment but with Auburn, Georgia and Penn State already offering, Rogers is already on a lot of radars. He was at Alabama this past weekend, loved the fans, thought the coaches were welcoming, felt comfortable in Tuscaloosa and enjoyed seeing how hard Alabama’s offense played. No offer yet for Rogers especially since it’s so early but he’s definitely known by the Crimson Tide coaching staff already.

