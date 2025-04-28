Recruiting Rumor Mill: Calendar slows down ahead of summer rush

Jordan Campbell

Things are slowing down a little bit with spring games wrapping up but there is still a ton of news in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

Advertisement

Nebraska’s coaches told Campbell over the weekend that they have great people in the building that want to see the four-star linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern thrive on and off the field. It was an important message for Campbell to hear and he had a great time being back in Lincoln but the word is that his Miami commitment remains very firm.

The five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Mo., has been convinced to take another visit to Oregon to get the full experience in Eugene but another visit to Georgia days before his decision is also telling. Georgia is surging for Cantwell and while things could still change – the Oregon staff can be very convincing – the Bulldogs are looking stronger here as he’ll be there May 10 with a decision coming May 13.

Stanford and Cincinnati are two others to watch but Penn State is looking really strong for the three-star offensive lineman from Novi (Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central. He just got back from his fourth trip to Happy Valley, feels like a major priority from position coach Phil Trautwein and others, and he can “easily” see himself fitting in there.

Even if USC has taken the lead for the five-star cornerback or if Oregon is very much in this, there is still a sense that Ohio State is going to let this all play out and then swoop back in later in his recruitment. The Buckeyes will definitely stay involved with the Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout and try to make a late play if Hill is committed elsewhere – especially far away from home.

There are a lot of heavyweights involved for the four-star offensive tackle from Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha School but this could end up being a battle between Georgia and Michigan. The Wolverines have had the lead in his recruitment but the Bulldogs have been coming on strong and should definitely be watched. USC, Texas and Alabama are also up there but seem to be trailing.

Oregon, Michigan and BYU are in the lead group but the five-star quarterback also keeps visiting USC and since he’s basically a 2027 prospect because of his LDS mission, the commitment of four-star Jonas Williams to the Trojans doesn’t totally shut them out. If Jared Curtis picks Georgia, the Ducks surge even higher for Lyons, who has an outstanding relationship – maybe the best in his recruitment – with offensive coordinator Will Stein.

LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M and now Ole Miss are right in the lead group for the four-star receiver from Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County. After a great visit and an “electric” offense at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs are “climbing up the board” as well. But if LSU has room for Mathews in the class, it could be the team to beat right now. There will be in-state pull for Ole Miss, too.

There are going to be some programs closer to home that are pulling hard for McCarty including Baylor and Houston with Texas Tech and Nebraska also in that lead group but Ole Miss could be surging in his recruitment. The 2027 edge rusher from Houston (Texas) Cypress Falls loved his interactions with position coach Randall Joyner (and how he coached even the smallest details) and so the Rebels will play a big role in McCarty’s recruitment with Joyner on staff in Oxford.

Every time McKeogh is at Penn State, like when he was back for spring practice last week, the coaches are the same people and don’t change in front of recruits which is a major draw for the four-star offensive tackle from Philadelphia (Pa.) LaSalle. He’s a teammate of four-star Joey O’Brien, another major Penn State target, and McKeogh has the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame right at the top of his list.

Ole Miss is “pretty much home” for the 2027 high three-star cornerback from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale who was told to keep an open mind about playing either defensive spot. The Rebels are definitely out in front for Otey with Maryland, Louisville, Purdue and others involved. It wouldn’t be a shock if a commitment comes sooner than later.

Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan and Notre Dame are the five front-runners for the four-star tight end from Great Bend, Kan., but the rumor now is that the Cyclones could have the edge in his recruitment. There is still a long way to go but from coach Matt Campbell to life in Ames, Iowa State is making a major play for him.

Texas A&M is the team to beat in Robertson’s recruitment as he loves everything from the athletics to the academics in College Station and he was told that he’s at the top of their list for interior defensive linemen in the 2027 class. The Aggies are out front for the Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove standout with Notre Dame, LSU and Florida standing out most.

Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State and Clemson have been some of the schools sticking out most to Smith after a bunch of visits but now South Carolina will be one to watch as well for the 2027 four-star edge rusher from Swainsboro, Ga. The message from the Gamecocks coaching staff was that they can make him the “very best version of himself” and that made an impression. But until the summer when he wants to have a top list, Smith is taking his time.

Spafford was recently at UCLA and over the weekend the four-star Georgia receiver commit was at Washington and he loved his trip to Seattle. The coaching staff and its ability to develop receivers stood out to the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout as UCLA, Washington and Miami are all very much involved in his recruitment now.

During a recent visit to South Carolina, Walker spent a ton of time with assistant coaches Sterling Lucas and Travian Robertson and he considers them “family” as the Gamecocks could be really tough to beat in his recruitment. Michigan, Auburn, USC, North Carolina and NC State are also looking strong but South Carolina leads for the high three-star edge rusher from Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork ahead of official visits.

USC still has the edge for the 2027 four-star safety from La Verne (Calif.) Damien but there is a lot of stiff competition now in his recruitment. Ohio State is involved, a visit to Texas A&M went really well, Oregon continues to be in the mix and a recent visit to UCLA moved the Bruins up a little bit, although that one still seems like a stretch. The Trojans are out front but watch if Williams starts taking more out-of-state trips.

The high three-star receiver from Sarasota (Fla.) Booker committed to UCF in early April and only days later Georgia offered and in recent days Wortham was in Athens. The culture, the development and how they made him feel like a big part of the class all stood out to Wortham. Now he’s set an official for the last visit weekend in June.