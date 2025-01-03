Ranking the top five OL still available in the transfer portal

Fa'alili Fa'amoe (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

The winter transfer window has officially closed but there will still be some new entries over the next few weeks as players are allowed a five-day transfer window after completing their postseason schedule. More than 2,000 players entered the transfer portal in December and a large percentage of them have already chosen their transfer destination, but there are still plenty of impact players that remain unsigned. This week we’re highlighting the top available transfer prospects at each position. Up next are the offensive linemen.

1. FA'ALILI FA'AMOE

Fa'amoe committed to Washington State on National Signing Day in 2020 and turned into one of the best offensive linemen on the West Coast. As one of the many Cougars who have entered the transfer portal, Fa'amoe is sorting through his options. LSU, Michigan and Nebraska are the main contenders for his commitment at this point but there are others hoping to get his attention before he makes a decision.

2. JAMES BROCKERMEYER

Brockermeyer didn't play much the first three years of his career at Alabama but he developed into an impressive center this season at TCU. Now he's back in the transfer portal and looking for his next stop. Miami is the favorite to land Brockermeyer and the Hurricanes are in need of another center heading into next season.

3. CJ JAMES

As a former junior college player, James is getting an additional year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver as a result of the Diego Pavia lawsuit. The former UTSA offensive lineman has logged more than 3,000 snaps during his career and is already setting up visits to Power Four programs this month. South Carolina, Arizona, Ole Miss and Pittsburgh are among the programs he's expecting to visit.

4. KAI GREER

Greer was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class and redshirted this season at Georgia Tech. At different points in the high school recruiting process, Greer was committed to Arkansas and Stanford. With four years of eligibility remaining, the North Carolina native has pulled in offers from Miami, Stanford, Liberty and Utah State since entering the portal on Dec. 31.

5. SHIYAZH PETE