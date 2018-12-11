A future Iowa State quarterback spent some valuable time with future teammates and got a day-to-day glimpse of what it's like to be a member of the program since he's enrolling next month.

Labette County (Kan.) three-star prospect Easton Dean said he wanted to get a little better feel for the day-to-day life as a Cyclone.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Dean, who also had a Power-5 offer from Iowa at the time of his commitment, completed 119-of-235 passes (50.6 percent) for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions this fall. In doing so, he was named the Offensive MVP of the Southeast Kansas League.

Joining what will soon be a young crop of quarterbacks in Ames, Dean said he looks forward to graduating at semester and joining the competition in March.

