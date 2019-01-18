The Cyclones' first recruit for the 2020 class, one who committed over the summer after a visit to Ames, will be back in town tomorrow afternoon for an unofficial visit.

Buffalo (Minn.) junior Aidan Bouman is attending the Oklahoma State game along with some other heralded junior prospects who he hopes will join him full time in another year and a half.

As for the 6-foot-5, 208-pound Bouman, considered a Rivals three-star recruit with a 5.6 rating, he continues to be impressed by the direction of the football program under head coach Matt Campbell.

As I-State was rolling to an 8-5 record and berth in the Alamo Bowl, Bouman put his team on his back and carried it to new heights. The fourth-ranked prospect overall in Minnesota for 2020 and 30th pro-style quarterback nationally completed 234-of-369 passes for a state-high 3,474 yards and 41 touchdowns.

