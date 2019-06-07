Already preparing for an arrival in Ames as part of the 2020 class, Iowa State's quarterback commit made his way back to town last weekend for the initial Saturday Night Lights camp of the summer.

Buffalo (Minn.) rising senior Aidan Bouman has been committed for nearly one year, so he said at this point it’s mainly his learning the finer points of the Cyclone offense.

It will be a busy next few weeks for Bouman, who will be participating in an Adam Thielen camp tomorrow. He’ll then travel with his team to the Minnesota Vikings practice facility for a camp on June 15th. Bouman will be back at ISU on June 20thfor a long weekend, as the program will be hosting several recruits during the span of a couple days.

The fourth-ranked prospect overall in Minnesota for 2020, Bouman, a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, completed 234-of-369 passes for a state-high 3,474 yards and 41 touchdowns.

