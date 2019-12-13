Quarterback Aidan Bouman got the ball rolling nearly a year and a half ago for what will become head coach Matt Campbell’s fifth signing class at Iowa State next Wednesday, and now the prolific passer is counting down the days until he makes it official.

The 6-foot-5, 208-pound Buffalo (Minn.) quarterback, who will take his official visit to Ames this weekend, is graduating from high school later this month and enroll in second semester classes at ISU.

Bouman capped off an outstanding high school career by throwing for 27 touchdowns and more than 3,100 yards as a senior. That raised his total to 9,568 yards over a three-year span, which ranks second all-time in Minnesota.

It will be a short football layoff for Bouman, who will start school at I-State next month, doing winter football conditioning and practicing alongside record-breaking quarterback Brock Purdy this spring.

For plenty more on Bouman's journey to Iowa State as a member of the 2020 recruiting class, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.