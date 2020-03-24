News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 16:38:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Prohm reflects on NBA-bound Haliburton's career as Cyclone

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Publisher
@williamseals

Iowa State sophomore point guard Tyrese Haliburton announced he was declaring for the NBA Draft on Tuesday. The Wisconsin native wraps up his two-year career with 574 points, 267 assists, 249 rebou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}