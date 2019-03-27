Wide receiver Hakeem Butler is one of Iowa State's top NFL prospects in the draft class of 2019. He participated in ISU's pro day on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say afterwards.





On what he discussed with the Arizona Cardinals scout following workouts:

Butler: We talked a little something and he told me a little bit about being a better receiver.



On how he seemed to settle in and relax back in the ISU practice facility.

Butler: I would say I was more comfortable, just because I’ve known Kyle (Kempt) and I didn’t know any of those quarterbacks at the Combine. They were telling us to do a lot of things that you haven’t practiced much. You’re just out there with the receivers. The whole experience is what the Combine is for.



On his thoughts about Brian Peavy’s pro prospects:

Butler: He’s the best cornerback in the Draft. There’s not much else to say about that.



On who he thinks is the best wide receiver in the draft:

Butler: Hakeem Butler. He goes to Iowa State and wears number 18.



On what he was trying to prove heading into Indianapolis:

Butler: I heard a lot of different things about my speed before the Combine, people saying I was slow and not explosive…things like that. Stuff that just came from left field for me. But I ran what I wanted to run at the Combine and showed a lot of people some stuff. People will always have their doubts and you can’t be worried about that.



On what he learned from his time spent with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson:

Butler: He’s a good dude and showed me you’ve got to be ready for the NFL. He was one of my favorite players growing up. He showed me a lot of receiver stuff. When you’re a big receiver, you don’t find a lot of tall receiver coaches. Just to have one for a couple days, it was a big help. He told me to be ready (for the NFL), because its dog eat dog.



On what he has scheduled for workouts with NFL teams:

Butler: I’ve talked to a lot of teams and we’ve got some stuff scheduled here and there. I’m trying to enjoy it. I haven’t seen my teammates in a long time and it’s good to see them again.



On if he’s signed an apparel deal with any companies:

Butler: I’m an Adidas 3-Stripe Player. They like my game and I had a good relationship with a couple people over there. They like me. I guess you get on SportsCenter a couple times and people get to see you. Otherwise at Iowa State we don’t get that recognition.



On what he has planned between now and the NFL Draft:

Butler: I’m just trying to enjoy myself. After that and before that, it’s going to be a little stressful leading up to it. I’m prepared for that. I have my family and a bunch of people around me. After that, it’s just time to go to work.



On what he has that gives him an edge over other wideouts in the draft:

Butler: I just know myself and I know that I have something different inside me. I’ve showed that on Saturdays on the field, making plays after plays. You guys saw me and have reported on me. I make a lot of plays and that’s what you want in a good football player. I feel like I make more plays than a lot of other receivers out there.



On what he wanted to accomplish the Pro Day at ISU following his effort in Indianapolis:

Butler: I feel like I did everything I wanted to do at the Combine. Today, I just wanted to show I could run routes that I’ve been practicing and am on the same page as a quarterback that I know. I feel like I’ve done that.