Running back David Montgomery is one of Iowa State's top NFL prospects in the draft class of 2019. He participated in ISU's pro day on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say afterwards.



On how he performed at Iowa State’s Pro Day on Tuesday:

Montgomery: I think it was an OK workout from my standpoint. There are places I can improve at and get better. I want to do my best and be David Montgomery.



On how he benefited from his experience in Indianapolis:

Montgomery: What I learned most from the Combine is you have to learn to have fun with it and enjoy the experience. A lot of people don’t get second chances and get to do this experience the first time. I’m grateful and gracious for the opportunity that I had at the Combine and Pro Day. It was fun going through this the second time.



On where he has been training since declaring for the draft:

Montgomery: I’m working out with Tony Villani and Bill (Welle) at NXP in Boca Raton (Florida).



On how his health is after dealing with nagging injuries throughout he 2018 season:

Montgomery: I definitely feel good. I’ve been getting a lot of treatment and taking care of the body. I’ve had a lot of time to prepare this date and the Combine. I’m as healthy as I’ve been.



On his thoughts on becoming the first Cyclone running back to get drafted since Troy Davis:

Montgomery: It’s like a surreal, unreal feeling being able to have the opportunity to say I could get drafted. No one ever knows. I’m not worried about that day and that call happens. I’m taking it one step at a time and give all my glory to God.



On how he’s enjoyed coming back to Ames again to work alongside Hakeem Butler and others:

Montgomery: Being able to see the Freak again, you get a little bit scared and timid. Just being able to work out with him again is definitely an honor. Seeing how hard he works and the kind of attitude he has…it’s contagious.”



On what it feels like to be one step away from his dream of playing professionally:

Montgomery: I’m not really one step closer to my dream. The NFL, to get there is cool, but I want to do things way beyond what people think. I’m excited and willing to do whatever I have to do to get on the field, whether it’s special teams or playing running back.”



On what facets of his game he’s focused on during draft prep:

Montgomery: I’ve been working on everything, trying to sharpen every tool I have in the toolbox and trying to get better with every opportunity I have. I’m enjoying the process, experience and having fun with it.”