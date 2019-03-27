Cornerback Brian Peavy is one of Iowa State's top NFL prospects in the draft class of 2019. He participated in ISU's pro day on Tuesday. Here's what he had to say afterwards.





On his thoughts about how he performed in front of scouts on Tuesday:

Peavy: I thought I did well. I left it all out there. This is a big deal. You get one opportunity and I think I took advantage of it.



On if he heard any of his results from testing:

Peavy: I only heard about the ones from the weight room and I had eleven on bench press, a 35 (inch) vertical and 9’6” broad jump.



On what he’s hearing from the NFL scouts he’s visited with:

Peavy: I talked to all of the regional scouts at the NFLPA game. I’ve gotten good feedback and heard a lot about my film on how I make plays on the field, am a high character guy and great leader.



On what he thinks will set him apart from others in the pool of prospects:

Peavy: I’m a student of the game and am always willing to learn. I know I have a lot of room for improvement. I’m ready to get better every day.



On what aspects of his game stand out to evaluators:

Peavy: Turn on the game film and my effort and how I play is out there. I compete with the best. The guys that I held (down), that’s going to be in the NFL, came from college.



On how he dealt with a torn pectoral muscle in his arm that he suffered during fall camp to play all 13 games last season:

Peavy: I broke it down with the trainers and went through the options. I did what was best for the team and ended up playing all the games. I had my disadvantages. The range of motion was different. You can’t really put a pain tolerance on it. I just put my best efforts out there. It ended up healing on its own. As the season went along, I lost the brace and started playing without it.



On where he’s been working out for the draft:

Peavy: I’m training at EXOS in Dallas.