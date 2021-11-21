PFF Offensive Grades: Oklahoma Game
For the second-consecutive game, Iowa State's offense struggled to get Breece Hall going in the run game and accounted for just 51 yards on the ground as a team. The tandem of Brock Purdy and Hunte...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news