PFF First Look: Iowa State at Oklahoma
Iowa State's next opponent, Oklahoma, suffered a crushing loss this past Saturday, falling 27-14 at Baylor. It was the first loss of the season for the Sooners, who had aspirations of making the Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news