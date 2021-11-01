PFF Defensive Grades: West Virginia Game
It was a season-worst performance Saturday at West Virginia for an Iowa State defense without the services of starting linebacker Mike Rose. The Cyclones were gashed to the tune of 492 total yards ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news