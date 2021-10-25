PFF Defensive Grades: Oklahoma State Game
Iowa State's defense came up big in key moments against an Oklahoma State team that has had its number in recent years. The Cowboys were limited to 332 total yards (225 passing, 107 rushing). Mike ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news