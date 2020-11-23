PFF Defensive Grades: Kansas State Game
Iowa State continued its winning ways over the weekend by blowing out Kansas State 45-0 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones improved to 6-2 overall and are now 6-1 in conference play. ISU got anoth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news