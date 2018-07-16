A long-time Iowa State commitment in the 2019 class was a frequent visitor over the summer and said he has plans to be in Ames a whole lot more this fall.

Beresford (S.D.) defensive end Blake Peterson, who chose the Cyclones in March, said he said he took advantage of extra time spent with his future position coach in Ames while participating in four camps.

The Rivals.com three-star recruit participated in two Saturday Night Lights camps, the Thursday Night Lights Camp and the Cyclones’ Big Man Camp.

Getting back down to his future home on multiple occasions also reminded Peterson that he made what he considers to be the right decision.

