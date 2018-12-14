One of the first few commitments to commit to Iowa State back in March, a South Dakota defensive end chose the program over another Power-5 program close to home. Last weekend, that prospect enjoyed his final trip to Ames before signing and enrolling for second semester classes.

Beresford senior Blake Peterson, who chose I-State over Minnesota in late March, said he enjoyed all aspects of his final trip before signing with the program next week and enrolling in January.

Peterson heads to Ames following a banner senior year at Beresford in which he finished with 50 tackles and five sacks.

Rivals.com listed Peterson as a three-star recruit with a 5.6 rating. He was considered the 45th-best weakside defensive end nationally.

For more on all that Peterson enjoyed during his official visit, check out a more detailed story at ISU Confidential.