Iowa State continues to be in great shape for a 2020 prep defensive back from the Sunshine State and will host the prospect on a visit in a couple months.

Seffner Armwood rising senior Emmanuel Perry has been high on the Cyclones from the beginning, but has not been able to visit Ames yet. That will change when he travels northwest for an official visit the weekend of the Iowa State/Iowa game.

The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Perry also has offers from Campbell, Kent State, South Dakota, South Florida, Southern Miss and Toledo. He’s a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating.

Iowa State has safeties Craig McDonald and Jordyn Morgan committed for the 2020 class, but is still looking for its first commit from a recruit that would begin his career as a cornerback. Perry appears to be a priority for McDonald and the rest of the defensive staff.

For more on the status of Perry's recruiting process, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.