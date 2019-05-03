A hard-hitting free safety with great ball skills will be taking an unofficial visit to Iowa State later this month and is already eyeing a potential official visit for this summer.

Berwick Area junior Teagan Wilk said he’s being recruited hard by first-year assistant coach Matt Caponi, who recently joined the staff from West Virginia.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Wilk has 20 offers under his belt, but just one from the Power-5 ranks (I-State). He said the coaching staff there is undeterred by his frame when it comes to playing the safety position at the next level.

If he ends up a Cyclone this December, Wilk would play a similar role in Jon Heacock’s defense.

For more on Wilk's Iowa State recruitment and his thoughts on the program, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.