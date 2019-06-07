As opposed to auditioning for an offer from head coach Matt Campbell's stuff this month, an in-state commit in the 2020 class is putting his focus into learning the new position he'll be playing in college.

Central Decatur rising senior Cole Pedersen will be tasked with moving to linebacker at Iowa State, which will be a change of course from where he’s been needed at the high school level. So, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Pedersen participated in last week’s Saturday Night Lights camp and will be headed north again tomorrow for the same event.

The way the camp was structured allow teacher and pupil a lot of time together last weekend.

Aside from the camp experience, Pedersen said he spent some valuable time with 2020 commits Tyler Miller, Aidan Bouman and Brady Peterson, as well as defensive end target Blaise Gunnerson, during a lunch outing.

