An in-state athlete from southern Iowa committed to the Cyclones early in the 2020 class' recruiting cycle and will finally get to sign with the program in one week.

Central Decatur senior Cole Pedersen, who is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and considered the eighth-overall prospect in Iowa for 2020, says he gets to fulfill a dream he’s had since he started playing football.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Pedersen has starred in multiple sports at Central Decatur, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’ll need to step away from his official visit for a few hours this weekend to play a basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

As for his senior campaign on the gridiron, Pedersen said he was hampered by an injury the entire fall while playing a new position (linebacker) and competing as a quarterback. Even with the injury, Pedersen managed to pass for 850 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 1,268 and 16 scores. He’ll be targeted to play defense at ISU and finished with 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks.

