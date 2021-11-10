Otzelberger's first fall signing class nets three HS prospects
First-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger was known for his recruiting prowess while working under three former leaders of the Iowa State program, so blending in new high school talent to the current ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news