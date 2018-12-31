Iowa State now has three offers out to Class of 2021 prospects at a St. Louis (Mo.) high school after assistant coach D.K. McDonald spent a day there earlier this month.

DeSmet Jesuit sophomore offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver added a Power-5 offer the Cyclones, as did tailbacks Rico Barfield and Taj Butts. For Wisecarver, it was a blessing and something he didn’t anticipate.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Wisecarver said his second P5 offer (he already had one from Kentucky) will only make him prepare harder over the spring and summer.

The Class of 2021 prospect said he’s eyeing at least two unofficial visits for next year.

