In need of some help restocking the pipeline for the 2020 season, Iowa State already has commitments from two offensive linemen but is looking for even more. An uncommitted big man from the Missouri high school ranks has remained a priority.

The Cyclones have offered and continue to target Mehlville junior Mitchell Walters in the next class and would like to plug him into a pipeline that will be without four senior starters beginning with the ’20 season.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound Walters also has Power-5 offers from Baylor, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri, to go along with a host of programs in the G5 ranks. He has yet to be evaluated and assigned a star rating by Rivals.

Walters’ most recent trip to Ames came as spring practice wound down in April. It was a visit that combined the athletics and academic aspects of being at ISU.

