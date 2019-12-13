An Iowa State offensive line commit had to put in the work to transition from a G5-caliber prospect to one that will sign a national letter-of-intent for a Power-5 school next Wednesday.

For good reason, Ankeny Centennial senior Brady Petersen felt a sense of relief in early-June when he picked the Cyclones just one day after receiving the elusive ISU offer. The offensive lineman had offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois and Toledo, to go along with others in the FBS ranks.

Petersen committed to the Cyclones on June 2nd and focused on a senior season in which he showcased his pass blocking ability more than anticipated for a team that finished 8-2 and made the Class 4A playoffs.

As he prepares to sign with the Cyclones on Wednesday, Petersen has been a frequent visit target for future position coach Jeff Myers during the December recruiting period. The offensive line coach saw Petersen at a basketball game last week and was in-home on Wednesday night.

For much more on the hard work it took for Petersen to be in position to sign with I-State next week, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.