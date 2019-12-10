One of the most-prized prospects in the Cyclones' 2020 signing class is a Kansas offensive lineman who committed to the coaching staff back in April.

Emporia (Kan.) senior Hayden Pauls will sign with the Cyclones later this month after the program won out over P5 schools Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Pauls is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, considered the 79th-ranked offensive tackle nationally and the fourth overall prospect in Kansas.

In addition to signing with the Cyclones in a couple weeks, Pauls will be graduating from school early to enroll at I-State next month. He said that should get him acclimated to college life more quickly.

For much more on Pauls' senior season and thoughts on signing with I-State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.