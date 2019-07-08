After extending an offer during the month of May, Iowa State hopes to showcase its football program and campus to an Oklahoma prep linebacker on a game day visit this fall.

Edmond Santa Fe rising junior Collin Oliver said the Cyclones offered after assistant coach Joel Gordon evaluated him in practice. The linebacker has since learned more about a program he says ranks high on his list.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Oliver has gone on to add Power-5 offers from Nebraska and Texas Tech. As a sophomore starting on the varsity squad, Oliver tallied 56 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Oliver said the Cyclones have sold him on the upside of joining a unit that’s perennially one of the best in the Big 12.

