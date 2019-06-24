Iowa State hosted an offered 2021 wide receiver prospect this past Thursday and the recruit said he came away with a different perspective of the program.

Oklahoma City John Marshall rising junior Bryce Stephens showcased his abilities at the Thursday Night Primetime Camp, while also getting his first look at the program.

In addition to his I-State offer, Stephens has picked up ones from Arkansas, Memphis, Nebraska and Tulsa.

Reflecting back on the visit, Stephens said the Cyclones certainly put themselves in good position.

