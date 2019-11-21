Watching a game in which his position group was showcased in a victory over a top-20 team, a three-star tight end from Ohio came away with high praise for the Iowa State football program.

Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley junior Jack Pugh, who already had an offer from the Cyclones going into the visit, said he paid particular attention to the trio of Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner.

In addition to ISU, Pugh also has Power-5 offers from Pittsburgh and West Virginia. MAC programs Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State and Toledo have also offered..

