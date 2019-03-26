Iowa State was one of the first Power-5 programs to take notice of a three-star safety prospect who has attracted the attention of several schools.

Westerville junior Rickey Hyatt is now up to 16 total offers, a list that includes Power-5 programs I-State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound Hyatt said he’s been in frequent contact with ISU lead recruiter D.K. McDonald. The two are trying to work out details on an unofficial visit, but have yet to arrive on a date.

A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Hyatt is considered the 23rd overall prospect in Ohio for the 2020 class. He has a force on both sides of the ball as a junior, recording 94 tackles and three interceptions as a starting safety while rushing for 470 yards and five touchdowns at tailback.

