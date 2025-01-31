Ohio HS RB Akih targeting spring return to Iowa State

The recruiting trail has heated up for an Ohio running back, but Iowa State, which was the first to offer during the fall, continues to push for one of its 2026 priorities.

Delaware Rutherford B. Hayes junior Favour Akih, who canceled his junior day visit this past Saturday, hosted a pair of Cyclone coaches in-school last week and said he continues to feel love from the staff.

“It was really awesome seeing Coach (Matt) Campbell and Coach (Tyler) Roehl again,” said Akih, who had ISU coaches in on multiple occasions this month. “My parents met them this time. When I was there before, they didn't get to meet my parents because it was a weekend and they're at church in Maryland.

“This just reassured me that I'm still the number one guy and I'll continue to be the number one guy until I make my decision. This just shows me how committed they are to me as a person as a human. I love that.”

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back said his father was impressed with the visit.

“My family is really excited about Iowa State,” Akih said. “I would say he loves the culture there, as well as Coach Campbell and Coach Roehl.”

Since earning his offer from the Cyclones, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound running back has added Power-4 ones from Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, USC, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

As a junior, Akih racked up 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns on 236 carries. He added another three scores as a pass catcher.

Although he canceled a junior day visit for January 25th, Akih still has the Cyclones in a good spot and said he’ll return to Ames in the coming months.

“As everything's kind of developed since then, I'm starting to cut down my list,” he said. “They're still there among my top three, so I'm very excited. I'm still looking at some things and getting some stuff down. I'll be up announcing one soon.

“I’ll be back out at Iowa State over the spring and really want to watch how they practice. I want to see what the campus is like outside of the football. I want to get to meet the entire staff and get familiar with them, get familiar with the other running backs.”