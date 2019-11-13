Always keeping tabs on recruits from the Ohio high school ranks, the Cyclones took interest in a defensive end in the 2021 class earlier this fall and stepped up their pursuit last week.

Akron Hoban junior Darryl Peterson said he started noticing Iowa State was giving him more attention since the start of the 2019 season, so he wasn’t necessarily surprised when ISU extended an offer.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Peterson now has Power-5 offers from I-State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

He said a number of aspects stand out about the Cyclone offer, especially the position and defense he’s being recruited to play in.

For much more on Peterson's offer from Iowa State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.