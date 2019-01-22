A top-20 recruit in the state of Ohio for the 2020 class said he's very interested in the Cyclones after getting a recommendation from a family member currently in the program.

Trotwood-Madison junior Sammy Anderson, whose cousin Joseph Scates is a true freshman wide receiver, says the Cyclones have been in touch frequently since offering and he likes the direction of things in Ames.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Anderson is a Rivals three-star recruit with a 5.6 rating. He’s the 19th-best recruit regardless of position in Ohio for 2020 and the 40th-ranked cornerback. In addition to ISU, he has Power-5 offers from the likes of Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia.

The defensive back said he recently told a member of the staff that the Cyclones are high on his list.

