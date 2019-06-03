Perhaps the most highly regarded 2020 prospect on Iowa State's recruiting board at the moment is an in-state defensive end who just so happened to be on campus this past weekend.

Carroll Kuemper rising senior defensive end Blaise Gunnerson traveled to Iowa State on Saturday and competed in the Saturday Night Lights camp. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect is the fifth-rated overall player in Iowa in his class and says he is down to the Cyclones and Nebraska.

Gunnerson, who missed his entire junior season due to a torn labrum in his hip, recapped what was a busy afternoon and evening at ISU. The three-star recruit’s Saturday Night Lights camp experience wrapped up with a memorable time inside Jack Trice Stadium.

The Carroll Kuemper standout also appears to have set his final month schedule leading up to what he hopes will be a commitment by June’s end.

