Official visit leads to portal WR's Saturday commitment

Following the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Cyclones will lose two 1,000-yard receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but thanks to the transfer portal, the coaching staff in Ames has added some potential replacements for 2025.

East Carolina outside receiver Chase Sowell, who has a similar frame as Higgins, became the second pass catcher to commit to Iowa State during this portal cycle, announcing his intentions on social media Saturday.

He joins UCF transfer Xavier Townsend, who is likely to slot in where Noel has played.

A big-play threat for the Pirates throughout his two seasons on the field, 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver averaged nearly 20 yards per catch as a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He tallied 34 receptions on 58 targets for 678 yards and three touchdowns.

This after hauling in 47 for 622 and one score during the 2023 campaign. PFF assigned him 70.6 overall and 70.2 receiving grades this season.

Sowell, who is the fourth Iowa State portal addition to date, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

