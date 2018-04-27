The Cyclones are currently one of two Power-5 offers for a Class of 2020 wide receiver in the state of Nebraska, who took an unofficial visit to Ames earlier this month.

Omaha Burke sophomore Xavier Watts said the Cyclone staff welcomed him with open arms during the spring practice trip, and that he enjoyed his conversations with position coach Bryan Gasser and head coach Matt Campbell.

ISU would later return the favor by visiting Watts and other Burke players earlier this week during the spring evaluation period.

In addition to ISU, Watts also has offers from Purdue and South Dakota State. He’s getting interest from Iowa, Nebraska and Penn State.

